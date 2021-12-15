Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, December 15th

It isn’t known yet if the federal government plans to add or toughen any travel restrictions, as Canada and the world try to slow the spread of COVID-19’s latest new variant of concern. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau consulted with all of the country’s premiers late last night on additional border and travel measures that might help. The first ministers used their call to discuss the Omicron variant, which experts say is eight times more transmissible than the Delta variant. Ontario’s top doctor expects it will become the dominant one very soon.

BC health officials are reporting 519 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of three-thousand-171 active infections. They say 191 of the active cases are in hospital including 81 in intensive care. There have been no new deaths and the total number of fatalities is two-thousand-386. They say 44 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in the province.

Health officials are recommending against large holiday parties in B-C with COVID-19 cases poised to rise because of the variant. Doctor Bonnie Henry says British Columbia is in a different place than it was last Christmas, because of high vaccination rates, rolling booster shots and a vaccine card program. Instead of announcing new public health orders, she encouraged people to keep holiday gatherings to close friends and family, rather than parties with strangers of unknown vaccination status. She says other measures like mask mandates, ventilation and physical distancing remain important.

BC officials say free rapid tests will be available to residents in the new year. Rapid tests are less reliable than PCR tests, and a positive result must be confirmed with a second test from a health authority. But at-home testing kits are convenient, and they may provide some people with peace of mind ahead of planned social gatherings. Dr. Bonnie Henry says BC will receive a shipment in January from the federal government with kits that can be performed at home, and officials will announce more details about their distribution plan then.

The annual inflation rate held steady at an 18-year high in November. Statistics Canada reports the consumer price index rose 4.7 per cent compared matching the year-over-year increase in October, which was the largest gain since February 2003. Canadian Chamber of Commerce chief economist Stephen Tapp says high inflation isn’t just hitting consumers hard, but is also driving up costs for businesses.

The Vancouver Canucks stormed back last night to erase a 3-0 deficit and defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3. With the comeback win, Vancouver has now won 5 in a row. Canucks are in San Jose tomorrow night