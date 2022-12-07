Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, December 7th

Premier David Eby’s new cabinet is to be sworn in today by Lieutenant-Governor Janet Austin at Government House in Victoria. Professor David Black at Royal Roads University says the cabinet shuffle is probably tied to what he believes will be a provincial election in 2023. He expects experienced politicians will fill key posts in health care, public safety and housing, especially as an election approaches. Eby was sworn in last month and has quickly staked out health care, public safety, affordability and housing as his NDP government’s priority issues.

BC’s minister of state for child care has asked Premier David Eby not to consider her for his cabinet Katrina Chen says she needs time to focus on herself and her son. Chen made the remarks in a statement yesterday about the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women Eby’s new cabinet is being sworn in today at Government House in Victoria.

The Yukon government, Yukon First Nations chiefs and federal ministers met in Ottawa this week to discuss priorities for the territory. The territory says topics included support for Indigenous languages, the overdose crisis, First Nations housing and Yukon River salmon. Premier Sandy Silver says the yearly meetings allow the territory’s leaders to advocate for their collective needs. Kwanlin Dun First Nation Chief Doris Bill says bringing governments together for in-person conversation is “fundamental” to reconciliation.

A recent traffic stop in New Westminster turned into a major drug bust. Police say an officer pulled over the driver of a suspicious vehicle with front-end damage that had failed to stop for police in a nearby city. They say officers found about 2.4-million dollars worth of drugs and the driver was arrested. Police say they seized fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and codeine.

Police in Victoria are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose remains were discovered last month after a fire. Autopsy results show that she had a history of ankle surgery, with a plate and pins in her left ankle. Police say the fire and the woman’s death are not considered suspicious, and they believe she may have been homeless at the time. They say she was found with a gold chain and gold medallions.

A North Vancouver firefighter is being praised for his repeated efforts to send critical supplies to Ukraine. Jared Reynolds is leading a third project to support the war-torn country, collecting warm clothes alongside his colleagues at North Vancouver Fire and Rescue. He says Russia has been targeting hydro power stations in Ukraine, leaving many people without electricity and facing freezing temperatures. The department says it plans to send a shipping container full of winter clothing overseas on December 20th.