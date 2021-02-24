Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, February 24

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says none of the 559 new cases of COVID-19 reported today in B-C were in long-term care. Henry says the one new death reported today was also outside a long-term care setting. She says that’s a reflection of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been provided to residents and staff in long-term care, which are highly effective with even one dose. Henry says that’s a success that needs to celebrated as the province moves to expand its vaccination campaign.

B-C is expected to start informing people over age 80 about their vaccinations for COVID-19 starting next week as the province prepares to open mass clinics. Provincial health care officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says B-C is expanding its pool of immunizers to include dentists, midwives and paramedics before 172 sites open to eventually offer a vaccine to everyone age 18 and up. She says an age-based immunization plan will remain in place despite some calls to prioritize essential workers. Henry says any change in the immunization plan to prioritize both essential workers and people who can’t work from home would be considered after enough vaccines are available. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says none of the 559 new cases of COVID-19 reported today in B-C were in long-term care. Henry says the one new death reported today was also outside a long-term care setting.

The province says restaurants, bars and tourism operators with liquor licenses will continue to pay wholesale prices for alcohol, extending the pandemic-related measures indefinitely in order to support the hospitality industry. Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. Before that, hospitality licensees – including restaurants, pubs and tourism operators with liquor licenses – paid full retail price on most liquor purchases. Business owners can now move forward with a focus on other areas, such as the health and safety of staff and customers, and keeping their businesses alive

Surrey R-C-M-P are asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a box of sports and music memorabilia dating back more than 40 years. The box was among lost or stolen property found in the area of 140 Street and 19 Avenue last October 22nd. Police say they’ve located the owners of many items but are still looking for the owner of the box of sporting event and concert tickets.

They says it’s likely the tickets have a sentimental value and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

A karaoke bar in Richmond has been temporarily shut down by the city a few weeks after police busted the business for not following public health orders. Clay Adams, a spokesperson for the City of Richmond, says the city has suspended the Deco Nova Lounge and Eatery for at least two weeks over concerns of mass gatherings. “This was really the final step to say, enough is enough,” he tells NEWS 1130. Mounties fined more than 34 people, including a manager, for violating health orders over Family Day weekend. The city will be following up over the next few weeks and if there are more issues, the consequences could be even more severe. They also said this is a warning for other businesses around the lower mainland, to follow public health orders cause they will be checking.

Today is Pink shirt Day and This Pink Shirt Day, the focus is working together and treating others with dignity and respect. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it. Help us “lift each other up” and support programs that encourage healthy self esteem and teach empathy, compassion and kindness. Wear your pink shirt to help raise awareness about bullying, you can make donation on pink shirt day.ca, and if you post your photo on social media #pinkshirt day