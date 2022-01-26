Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, January 26th

B-C residents wanting to dine out or attend indoor events will have to show a proof-of-vaccination card until the end of June. Doctor Bonnie Henry says hospitalizations remain high even as the number of cases is dipping so the January 31th expiration date for the vaccine card will be extended for five months. Henry says the card is just one tool in the management of COVID-19 to preserve health resources as 985 patients were being treated in hospital yesterday. But Henry says youth sports tournaments can resume as of February 1st, but those for adults will remain paused for now.

Mayor Doug McCallum’s first date in Surrey provincial court yesterday on a charge of public mischief lasted all of three minutes, with no plea taken. The matter has been put over to Feb. 22. McCallum is charged with one count of public mischief which stems from an incident last September between McCallum and campaigners who were gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods for a referendum on the policing transition that resulted in the mayor claiming a car ran over his foot.

Police are on the search for at least one suspect after a shooting steps from an elementary school in Langley yesterday afternoon. R-C-M-P say callers reported seeing several vehicles leaving the area of 78th street and 204B Ave and one person described as the victim has confirmed to police that he was not injured. The Mounties are seeking dash camera footage from drivers travelling by Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary just before 2pm. Nearby residents are also being asked to check any video surveillance.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in after a ‘serious incident’ near Garden City Road near Alderbridge Way. Images taken from the scene show a home surrounded by police tape. Few details are being released about what exactly happened. However, Richmond RCMP doesn’t believe there is a risk to public safety.

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate steady –surprising some economists who thought the central bank would start hiking rates today in the face of soaring inflation. But although the rate is staying at a quarter of one per cent for now, the Bank of Canada is warning it’s not going to keep it there much longer. That is setting the stage for a rate hike in March.

A convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-vaccine mandates are motoring toward Ottawa, where many drivers from across the country plan to gather for a “freedom rally” on the weekend. In a joint release yesterday, the federal government and Canadian Trucking Alliance president acknowledged “unprecedented challenges” to a sector that ships the vast majority of food, medications, and consumer products….But they stressed vaccination, used in combination with preventive public health measures, reduces the COVID risk and is the route to economic health.

B-C’s minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation has issued a statement in support of the Williams Lake First Nation in the wake of news of its tragic discovery of a suspected mass grave of Indigenous children near a former residential school. Murray Rankin says he raises his hands to the courage and leadership the community has shown. Williams Lake’s chief shared preliminary findings of 93 “reflections” from a geoscientific search of some grounds around the former St. Joseph’s Mission school. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission says at least 41-hundred children died of neglect at Canada’s former government-funded residential schools, which were operated by several Christian denominations.