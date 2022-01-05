Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, January 5th

There is a winter storm warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Heavy snow will begin this evening and stick around throughout tomorrow morning. Some areas in Metro Vancouver will see 20 cm and some areas in the Fraser Valley could see up to 30cm. Environment Canada says you should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

B-C reported two-thousand, 542 cases of COVID-19 yesterday as Dr. Bonnie Henry says school closures will not be extended. The cases bring B-C’s total to 266-thousand, 710 cases since the pandemic began. B-C also reported four new deaths since December 31st. Dr. Henry says schools that were closed for an extra week will reopen as they provide the best social, emotional and intellectual development for children.

The Province says businesses should prepare to have as many as one-third of their employees off sick with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Doctor Bonnie Henry says businesses that require staff to come into the workplace need to use multiple safety protocols such as staggering shifts and break times and using Plexiglas barriers. She says respirators, or N-95 masks, only offer minimal benefit in low-risk settings like schools and stores. Henry says B-C’s testing capacity has been limited, with 80 per cent of infections due to Omicron

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, are set to present the first federal COVID-19 update of the new year this morning. The surge in cases brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has forced several provinces to postpone non-urgent surgeries, reduce access to COVID tests and delay the return to in-person learning for students. Trudeau repeated his call for Canadians to get vaccinated against the virus as he received a booster shot at an Ottawa pharmacy yesterday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he’ll continue discussions with all provincial and territorial governments to ensure Canadians are supported by effective health-care systems. Trudeau spoke on the phone yesterday with B-C Premier and Council of the Federation chair John Horgan, and the pair discussed the Canada Health Transfer. Trudeau said he’ll hold a call with the premiers next week. Canadians in some parts of the country are seeing surgeries postponed, access to COVID-19 testing reduced and a return to classes delayed amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.