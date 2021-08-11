Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, July 11

The formal extradition hearing for a Huawei executive accused of fraud in the United States is expected to kick off today in B-C Supreme Court. Government lawyers are making the case for why Meng Wanzhou should face the charges, while her defense team will fight for her release. Meng’s long-awaited extradition hearing is proceeding as courts in China prosecute Canadians whose sentencing or detentions are widely seen as retaliation for her 2018 arrest. Canadian entrepreneur, Michael Spavor, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a spy case linked to Beijing’s effort to push his country to release Mung wanjoh prompting an unusual joint show of support for Canada by the United States, Japan and 23 other governments. Both Meng and Huawei deny the allegations that she misled H-S-B-C about Huawei’s control over another company, putting it at risk of violating U-S sanctions against Iran.

Three First Nations in Metro Vancouver are taking the first steps toward finding out what happened to children who died — or vanished — while attending the St. Paul’s Indian Residential School in North Vancouver. The Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, and Musqueam, nations announced the Indigenous-led plan this morning. More than two-thousand children are known to have attended the

school between 1899 and 1959 and some deaths have been recorded but Indigenous leaders say records are incomplete. The plan includes interviewing survivors who attended the school, gathering all records related to its history with the Catholic Church and doing a remote sensing search for bodies possibly buried on the former school grounds

The B-C Wildfire Service says it has encountered several drones in the past few days flying illegally over wildfires and putting the lives of firefighters at risk. The service says aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles have been flying in restricted airspace over a complex of wildfires in the Interior. It says the area around an active wildfire has an automatic airspace restriction of five nautical miles or 9.2 kilometres around the fire and up 915 metres vertically. The wildfire service is asking anyone who sees illegal aircraft in a fire zone to report them to police, adding they can delay aerial firefighting efforts or cause deadly collisions.

Kelowna’s struggle to control a COVID-19 outbreak has forced some hospitals to cancel surgeries, as beds fill up with patients who have the virus, most of whom are unvaccinated. Interior Health has confirmed to local media some elective surgeries are being rescheduled or cancelled. However, some of the procedures, while not emergency, could be life saving. Cancer specialist Dr. Gareth Eason says one of his patients had his cancer surgery cancelled because there just isn’t enough beds. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed Tuesday some of the surgery delays are a result of health care workers getting sick. On Friday, Henry announced more restrictions for the Central Okanagan region, including limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases The region, which includes Kelowna, saw some restrictions imposed July. 28, however rising numbers prompted the province to bring in more.

B.C. has recorded another 395 COVID-19 cases, as the daily figures continue on an upward trend. Interior Health, has recorded less than half (187) of cases for the first time in a couple weeks. That region has been the big concern due to a spike in cases in the Central Okanagan, in particular. Fraser Health recorded the next-highest number of COVID-19 cases with 100, while there were 61 in Vancouver Coastal Health. Another 31 cases were confirmed in Island Health and Northern Health recorded 15. On the vaccine front, the number of people receiving their first dose is slowly increasing, standing at 82.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians on Tuesday. The province says 70.6 per cent of people aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated. On Monday, B.C. announced it is reducing the time between COVID-19 vaccine doses to 28 days.