Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, July 7

A five-year-old child is dead and their mother was assaulted in what’s believed to be a case of domestic violence in Surrey Monday, including a stabbing and house fire. Mounties say officers were called to a home in the area of 154 Street and 94 Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports a woman had been stabbed. RCMP say the woman is the child’s mother and she was able to escape and get help. Police say the suspect reportedly set the home on fire before leaving in a red Subaru. “The woman in this situation was able to escape. Sadly, her child was left behind and later located deceased inside the residence, The five-year-old’s cause of death is currently under investigation. About a half hour later, around 9:40 p.m., RCMP says Mounties in Coquitlam received a report a man was seen jumping from the Port Mann Bridge. This man is presumed dead. He is believed to be the lone suspect in the stabbing and fire. His vehicle was found on the bridge, but his body has not yet been located. RCMP don’t believe this was a random act. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at IHIT
B-C ‘s Supreme Court is expected to release a decision today on how long it will be before the man who killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her friend at a high school in Abbotsford will stay in prison before he is eligible for parole. Gabriel Klein will serve a life sentence for the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in November 2016. Last month, the Crown argued that Klein should serve at least 18 years before he can apply for release, while his lawyer says parole eligibility should be set at 12 years. Klein will also be given the chance to address the victims’ friends and family at today’s hearing.