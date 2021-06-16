Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 16

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. remains steady, as the province records 108 new infections. On Tuesday, a joint statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 139 COVID patients in the hospital, up slightly from 136 on Monday. Thirty-nine of those patients are in the ICU, down from 42 on Monday. Of the new cases, 53 are in the Fraser Health region and 11 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Another 37 are in the Interior Health region. B.C. did not record any COVID-related deaths in the past day. On Tuesday, B.C. entered the second stage of its restart plan, no longer restricting travel for locals. The province continues to advise against all non-essential travel from out of B.C. If all goes to B.C.’s plan, life will be pretty much back to normal by September.

Now that B.C.’s top doctor has cleared the way for smaller wedding receptions to happen this summer, there’s still confusion about some restrictions in place. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday, “Music is starting, but dancing, we’re going to wait just a little bit longer for the dancing and singing.” Maureen Brown, who runs Surrey-based Emerald Events, says Henry’s hard no has some clients scrambling to make adjustments — especially those expecting to dance at their receptions. According to B.C.’s restart plan, the earliest dancing at an event like a wedding could be allowed is July 1. So, according to Brown, people exchanging vows before Canada Day are not happy. You’re not allowed to have more than 50 people celebrate with you and tables are still limited to no more than six seats. Wedding receptions are limited to sit-down dinners. Brown says she’s seeing more bookings heading into the fall in anticipation of more restrictions being lifted or eased. The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel for more than a year, but the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs says details on the reopening are on their way, saying “These measures can evolve in a phased appropriate way over the next number of weeks, and we’ll have more to say about those specific measures and … the implementation details in the coming days,” The minister adds the feds are also in talks with provinces and territories about creating some type of “passport” containing proof of vaccination against COVID-19. “The urgency of coming up with a secure, reliable, probably digital proof of vaccination is something that we’re working on collaboratively with provinces and there may have to be a transitional measure — for example — if there’s a phased adjustment of border measures in July or later in August.” LeBlanc says while health information falls under provincial jurisdiction, Ottawa aims to provide Canadians with a document to verify vaccinations against the virus if they want to travel outside Canada. The Prime Minister has said the Canada-U.S. border would be a gradual reopening, with first access to those fully vaccinated.

People in Vancouver are being urged to give the city feedback on its proposed Climate Emergency Parking Program. The city’s “Climate Emergency Parking Program” proposes Vancouverites who own a 2023 or newer “high-polluting” vehicle — described as a gas-powered luxury sports car, large SUV or full-size pickup truck — would be charged $1,000 per year to get a residential parking permit. Owners of 2023 or newer vehicles deemed “moderately polluting” — gas-powered sporty sedans or higher efficiency small SUVS — would have to pay $500 for the same permit, if the proposal is approved. Vancouver’s proposal also includes plans for a new overnight permit. It would cost $45 a year and be required for people to park on all residential streets and lanes that are unregulated or signed as “No parking except residents of this block” between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Visitors would have to pay $3 if they want to park overnight in those areas. The plan has been described by many as a “cash grab,” while others have come to the city’s defense, applauding it for taking steps to address climate change. The city is accepting public input until July 5.