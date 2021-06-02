Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 2

A man who spent much of his childhood at a B-C residential school where the remains of over 200 children were found says the tragedy is triggering memories of the abuse he suffered. Clayton Peters says he was 10 when he and his three brothers were taken to the Kamloops Residential School, but he didn’t see one of them for five years because siblings were kept on different floors. Now he thinks some of the children he imagined had escaped may be among those buried on the grounds of the school. The school was operated by the Roman Catholic Church between 1890

and 1969 before the government took it over and ran it as a day school until 1978. Many have been asking for a call of action to continue to

The family of a 48-year-old homicide victim has posted a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that could lead to charges in the case. Relatives of Port Moody resident Trina Hunt announced the reward at a news conference today arranged by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Hunt was last seen in January at her suburban Vancouver home and her body was found March 29th near Hope, although the identity of the remains was not confirmed for several days. The family is optimistic that the reward will produce new information that will help investigators

B-C health officials say roughly 70 per cent of eligible adults in the province have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Doctor

Bonnie Henry say the province will be following the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s guidelines on mixing and matching vaccines. They say those who got a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive either the same one, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second shot. The province reported 184 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the lowest case count since october. and no new deaths

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager, last seen on May 29. Honey Larochelle, 17, was last seen around 9 a.m. at her home in the 6400-block of 121st Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha on Tuesday (June 1). Sangha said Honey hasn’t been seen or heard from since, “despite police and families attempts to locate her.” Police describe Honey as Indigenous, five-foot-seven, about 130 lbs, with light-brown shoulder-length hair. She has a small piercing below her lower lip. Honey, according to police, was last seen wearing a black sweater, jeans and black/white shoes. Sangha added police are also urging Honey to call her family or police “to confirm her wellbeing.” Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP

There’s been another report of aggressive, threatening behaviour pushing a family out of a campsite in the eastern Fraser Valley, this time at Chehalis Lake north of Harrison Mills. Agassiz RCMP are hoping someone can help identify two men accused of forcing a family out of the site by shooting a pellet gun in their direction, before pulling a machete, assaulting a woman, and then demanding the family leave the area. According to Mounties, it happened at a remote forest recreation site just before midnight on Sunday May 23. The family is said to have packed up and “fled in fear,” reporting the incident to police This happened the same weekend a similar incident took place at a campsite near West Harrison Lake. In that instance, a woman said in a social media post that a group of men threatened her and her friends. Police confirm the May 23 incident is the second case “in which violence and threats have been reported in area campsites.”Anyone who may have seen what happened or who has any information is asked to contact the RCMP at

Vancouver’s final proposal for drug decriminalization is now in the hands of Health Canada — making Vancouver the first city in Canada to officially launch the idea. A statement from the city says the plan — which seeks decriminalization of the possession of small amounts of 15 currently illegal drugs — is based on science and research. The so-called Vancouver Model is supported by the Vancouver Police Department and the city’s medical health officer. Critics — including the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users — argue proposed thresholds for legal possession are too low and could force users into even more contact with drug sellers or police.

White Rock council has recommitted to its plan to temporarily close one lane of Marine Drive, turning it into a one-way, as a measure to help provide more space for restaurants during COVID-19 indoor seating restrictions. The plan is to be implemented by Monday, June 7. Council added a new-proviso to the one-way, however – endorsing a motion from Manning that the lane be re-opened as soon as provincial health authorities allow full-capacity indoor dining again, which may happen as soon as July, dependent on COVID figures.