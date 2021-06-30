Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 30

Premier John Horgan is hailing the province’s progress leading up to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted tomorrow, and he’s crediting the leadership of provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry since the start of the pandemic. Horgan says B-C has had quote _ “extraordinary results” _ in getting to high vaccination rates and keeping the number of cases and deaths low compared with other jurisdictions including Quebec and Ontario. Henry said at the last government briefing that up to five-thousand people will be allowed to gather at outdoor venues as of Canada Day, and nightclubs will be open with some barriers in place. That means you will once again be able to dine in large groups at restaurants, bars, and pubs. Table sizes will be determined by the venue and liquor service will return to normal. However, people will still not be able to move between tables. and masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor, public spaces All restrictions are expected to be removed in September, and Henry says any transmission of COVID-19 will be closely monitored and reported to the public as part of routine surveillance of communicable diseases including the flu.
More than 100 people have died in B.C. in the four days since the heatwave struck, with their sudden deaths being linked to the extreme temperatures. Both police and the province’s chief coroner say they expect the number to climb. Lisa LaPointe says the BC Coroners Service has been called to 233 deaths since Friday, noting the average number for a four-day period is 130. LaPointe says older people, babies, young children, and people with medical conditions are particularly vulnerable. Police across Metro Vancouver are urging everyone to check on their neighbours and loved ones, confirming they continue to be called to dozens of sudden deaths. At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Vancouver police said officers responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since the heatwave began on Friday, “with more casualties being reported by the hour.” Surrey RCMP responded to 22 sudden deaths Monday and at least 13 deaths on Tuesday. While the causes of deaths can’t yet be confirmed, Surrey Mounties say they are responding to more than a usual number of deaths since the beginning of the extreme weather conditions. Monday was the hottest in this heatwave, with temperatures in many areas of the Lower Mainland feeling like they were in the 40s.