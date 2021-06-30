Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 30

Premier John Horgan is hailing the province’s progress leading up to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted tomorrow, and he’s crediting the leadership of provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry since the start of the pandemic. Horgan says B-C has had quote _ “extraordinary results” _ in getting to high vaccination rates and keeping the number of cases and deaths low compared with other jurisdictions including Quebec and Ontario. Henry said at the last government briefing that up to five-thousand people will be allowed to gather at outdoor venues as of Canada Day, and nightclubs will be open with some barriers in place. That means you will once again be able to dine in large groups at restaurants, bars, and pubs. Table sizes will be determined by the venue and liquor service will return to normal. However, people will still not be able to move between tables. and masks will no longer be mandatory in indoor, public spaces All restrictions are expected to be removed in September, and Henry says any transmission of COVID-19 will be closely monitored and reported to the public as part of routine surveillance of communicable diseases including the flu.

Premier John Horgan says the ongoing heat wave linked with at least 233 deaths in B-C since Friday is a reminder that climate change is real and part of a global challenge. He says all governments need to redouble their efforts to address global warming because of the dire consequences on communities. Municipalities across the province have opened cooling centres, and residents are also being urged to escape to local libraries and other facilities if they don’t have air conditioning.

Campfires will be prohibited throughout B.C. as of Wednesday at noon, the province said Monday A shift in the wind had the Sparks Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops grow to 750 hectares yesterday, and it got a whole lot smokier. B-C Wildfire Service information officer Madison Smith says fire personnel are on site around the clock to monitor the out-of-control blaze. Nine properties in the Thompson Nicola Regional District close to the fire remain on evacuation alert. Smith says the fire is believed to have been human-caused The provincial government has banned campfires.