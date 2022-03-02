Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, March 2nd

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target for the first time since slashing its benchmark rate to its rock-bottom level at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank increased its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent in a bid to help fight inflation which is at its highest level since 1991. The higher rate is expected to prompt the country’s big banks to raise their prime lending rates, a move that will increase the cost of loans such as variable-rate mortgages that are linked to the benchmark. The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate to the emergency level of 0.25 per cent in March 2020 in an effort to help the economy weather the economic shock of the pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry seemed optimistic in yesterday’s COVID update, as cases and hospitalizations have been declining. She says a further reduction in restrictions is being considered. Although they did not announce more changes yet, they say the decrease in cases, ICU patients, and deaths may lead to some announcements in spring and summer. The current measures are set to expire Mar. 16, but could be extended. Henry says unlike other places, B.C. will remain a “mask positive” place.

The young woman who was killed while working as a security guard at UBC’s Okanagan campus in Kelowna last weekend is being remembered as a “beloved daughter, sister, and friend” who came to Canada from India to pursue her dream of helping others by becoming a paramedic. The victim has been identified as Harmandeep Kaur. The 24 year old moved to Vancouver in 2015, and received her permanent residency last month. An online fundraiser was launched to help her family travel to Kelowna and pay for the funeral. Police say a suspect was identified and apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and could face murder charges.

Russia renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. The escalation of attacks on crowded cities followed an initial round of talks between outgunned Ukraine and nuclear power Russia on Monday that resulted in only a promise to meet again. It was not clear when new talks might take place — or what they would yield. Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon.

About 42 per cent of B.C. drivers admit to still using their phone while driving at least 10 per cent of the time, according to a new ICBC survey. The survey also found that 93 per cent of respondents recognized the risk associated with texting behind the wheel. Texting and driving became illegal in the province in 2010. Roughly 76 deaths each year in B.C. are related to distracted driving. The fine for distracted driving is $368, as well as penalty points against the driver.