Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, March 30th

One person is in hospital following what Surrey police are calling a serious crash between two vehicles. It happened yesterday around 4:30 at the intersection of 24 Avenue and King George Boulevard. The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no other details were given.

A man was found dead in an overgrown area in Langley, yesterday afternoon. Police received reports of the body, On 208 Street near 72nd Avenue, at around noon. Investigators say it does not appear to be a random act. However, police did not say how the man died or the extent of the injuries he suffered.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made several stops in Vancouver yesterday where he visited a school and a Ukrainian bakery and a Liberal fundraiser. Today he is scheduled to be at Williams Lake First Nation, which is investigating possible unmarked graves. In January, the First Nation said a geophysical investigation found 93 “reflections” on the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. Trudeau says his government is committed to helping Indigenous People on a path to healing and reconciliation after the discoveries awakened deep wounds and trauma.

British Columbia recorded one more death due to COVID-19 yesterday. The province saw a slight drop in hospitalizations with 273 people in hospital compared with 288 on Monday. There was one new health-care facility outbreak for a total of seven in the province. The ministry says 91 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have received their second shot of a vaccine, while 57.5 per cent have had a third dose.

The World Health Organization reports the number of COVID-19 deaths worldwide surged by more than 40 per cent last week to more than 45-thousand, but the number of new cases fell to about 10-million. The W-H-O says the increased death count is likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas, and by newly adjusted figures from India. Despite the global decline in reported cases, China has locked down Shanghai to fight an Omicron outbreak that has caused the country’s biggest wave of disease since the start of the pandemic.

Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice. His lawyer is now seeking a discharge, arguing his client entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and has already suffered significant financial and reputational damage. Military police charged Vance in July, following a months-long investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. He wasn’t charged with that offence, but investigators found that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman and tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship.