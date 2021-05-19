Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 19

Mask rules have changed for people working out in fitness facilities in the province. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says masks are now required at all times, even during workouts. The rules align with recent updates from the provincial health office and the changes allow police and other officials to enforce the new guidance at their discretion. Anyone without a mask in an indoor public place, or who refuses to comply with the order, may face a 230-dollar fine.

Premier John Horgan has announced 50-million dollars in funding to prevent so-called “anchor” attractions and tour bus operators from going under as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program will offer one-time grants of up to one-million dollars to cover expenses like payroll, rent and utility costs related to restarting operations in preparation for reopening when it’s safe to do so. Urban attractions that receive 75-thousand visitors or more each year are eligible for the maximum amount, while rural attractions that draw at least 15-thousand visitors a year may receive up to 500-thousand dollars. Tourism bus companies with 30-thousand or more passengers a year may also apply for a grant up to half-a-million dollars.

A mink farm in the Fraser Valley has been placed under quarantine after one of the animals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in people. The B-C Agriculture Ministry says two additional mink are also suspected to be positive for the virus, while no workers on the farm have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The ministry says it’s not currently known how the mink contracted the virus and it’s working with stakeholders to identify potential sources. It’s the third farm in B-C where mink have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

For the second time in two days, a police agency in British Columbia has issued a public safety warning about potential gang violence. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit has named 11 men ranging in age from 21 to 40 who are allegedly connected to an ongoing spike in gang conflict and violence in B-C’s Lower Mainland. Manny Mann, the chief officer of the special enforcement unit, says the warning follows a similar decision by the Vancouver Police Department yesterday to publicly name six alleged gang members. Vancouver Chief Constable Adam Palmer told a news conference on Monday that his biggest concern is that a bystander will be hurt or killed during a gang-related shooting.

B-C has recorded 411 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths, pushing the provincial death toll to one-thousand, 650. Active cases have dipped to four-thousand, 890, with 360 people in hospital — 127 in intensive care. More than 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, of which 132-thousand are second doses. Health officials say they’ll have more information next month on the potential for accelerating delivery of second doses.

Two teens have been found guilty of second-degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of a Surrey man close to two years ago. The family of Delphin Paul Prestbakmo is now hoping the two will

be sentenced as adults, an avenue the Crown does intend to pursue in the case. Forty-five-year-old Prestbakmo was found fatally stabbed in a parking lot near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in August 2019. A 15- and 16-year-old were arrested and charged the following month.