Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 19

Mask rules have changed for people working out in fitness facilities in the province. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says masks are now required at all times, even during workouts. The rules align with recent updates from the provincial health office and the changes allow police and other officials to enforce the new guidance at their discretion. Anyone without a mask in an indoor public place, or who refuses to comply with the order, may face a 230-dollar fine.
be sentenced as adults, an avenue the Crown does intend to pursue in the case. Forty-five-year-old Prestbakmo was found fatally stabbed in a parking lot near the Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in August 2019. A 15- and 16-year-old were arrested and charged the following month.
Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Cherington Place, a long-term care facility in North Surrey. “One resident and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19,” the health authority announced Tuesday afternoon (May 18). “The resident and staff member are currently in self-isolation at their homes.” Located at 13453 111A Ave., the 75-bed “complex care centre” is owned and operated by Belvedere Seniors Living. Fraser Health says it has worked with the site “to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”