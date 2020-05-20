Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 20th

1.It was a busy week for Langley RCMP!

Over the long weekend and a few days before that RCMP handed out one three month driving suspension for refusing to take a breathalyzer.

Other tickets were:

two three month suspension for being over the legal alcohol limit

23 speeding tickets

13 seat belt tickets

and 11 cell phones.

With more people going back to work, RCMP are reminding people to follow the rules of the road or be dinged!!

2.Good news if you’re a lazy one! The couch is the place to be this Canada Day!

This years ‘Virtual Surrey Canada Day’ is set to take place on July 1st and will include a “kids and senior show” from 10:30 – 11:30am and a main show 6 – 9pm on Facebook and Youtube Live.

The show will be hosted by dour-time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser will host the free event that will include performances from Colin James, Bif Naked and 54-40.

It comes as city’s usual Canada Day celebration at the Cloverdale Millenium Amphitheatre was cancelled due to COVID-19.

For the full days lineup of events, click here.

3.To wear a mask or not wear a mask? That is the burning question!

B.C’s top doctor Teresa Tam is now recommending you wear a ‘non-medical face mask’ when you aren’t able to stand six feet apart from other people as an “added layer of protection.”

To make it even more confusing though, she adds masks still aren’t mandatory, it’s up to each province to do that.



4. As Jerry McGuire would say….”Show me the moneeeyyyyy!”

A new Canadian Federation of Independent Business report shows one out of two businesses in Canada are afraid they won’t be able to make June 1st rent.

It also says just over half of all businesses say unless they get more dough from the feds, they don’t think they’ll be able to stay open much longer.

