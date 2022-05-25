Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 25th

The death toll from a shooting at a Texas elementary school has now risen to 19 children and 2 adults. The 18-year-old gunman opened fire yesterday as he went from classroom to classroom, he was eventually killed by law enforcement. The assault at Robb Elementary School is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. The gunman, killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had apparently just purchased on his birthday…Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but he has been identified as Salvador Ramos . According to authorities he had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, and suggested the kids should watch out. Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, all in the second, third and fourth grade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was forced to cancel plans to attend a fundraising dinner last evening after two speakers at the event said protesters hurled racial slurs at the mostly South Asian attendees entering a convention center in Surrey. Trudeau did not enter the Aria Banquet Hall and instead spoke to a crowd for about three minutes virtually instead of making a speech in person. Trudeau said he would return to see his supporters in Surrey in the future, and an organizer of the event told attendees they should feel free to stay and enjoy dinner.

After a man allegedly broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her, the Surrey RCMP has released photos of a suspect they are looking to track down. On May 21, a woman called police reporting her home had been broken into and that she was sexually assaulted by a man she did not know. Mounties say the suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Matthew Christopher Hamm. They are asking the public to call 911 if they spot him.

A woman is seriously hurt after a police-involved shooting in Surrey. According to the RCMP, officers were called to the area of King George Boulevard and 104th Avenue around noon yesterday, for reports of a woman with a weapon. During “an interaction” between officers and the woman, shots were fired by police and the woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Victoria International Airport has reopened after a suspicious package was found inside the departures terminal yesterday YYJ confirms the package contained what is confirmed to have been an incendiary item and inert surplus military supplies. The incident forced flights to and from YYJ to be temporarily suspended for several hours. In total, about 20 flights were affected.