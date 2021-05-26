Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 26

Premier John Horgan has announced a gradual COVID-19 re-opening plan with a target of September 7th for the province to get back to normal. The first phase of the four-step plan started today with the resumption of indoor and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants for up to six people and indoor gatherings with up to five visitors. Provincial travel restrictions could be lifted as soon as June 15th, with July 1st the earliest date for recreational travel to resume within Canada. Horgan says B-C’s strong immunization rate allows the province to slowly bring people back together and more limits will be removed as vaccination rates increase.

Also in yesterday’s press conference: B-C health officials reported 289 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the lowest daily count since late October, following a four-step reopening plan. Officials also reported one fatality, bringing the province’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to one-thousand-680. They say about 65 per cent of all eligible people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

B-C’s homicide team say they have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting in Coquitlam. Police say 42-year-old Aali Hussain is known to them, but they don’t know yet if his death is related to an ongoing gang conflict. They say a stolen 2002 red Buick Century with at least two people inside left the scene following the shooting and it’s believed the suspects were inside. The same car was found the next day by Langley R-C-M-P and police say it had been reported stolen from a Surrey neighbourhood on the same day as the shooting.

The debate over whether to turn Marine Drive into a one-way route might be back on the table now that the province has lifted restrictions on indoor dining – according to one council member, at least. Tuesday afternoon, Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the province’s four step restart plan. Step one of the plan, which started May 25, allows indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants as long as there’s an existing WorkSafeBC safety plan in place. Restaurants are also to be mindful of table spacing and other COVID-19-related safety guidance, such as masks and physical distancing. At its regular council meeting May 10, White Rock council voted to close the north lane of Marine Drive until the end of September. It was the second time council voted on the matter, resulting in a 6-1 decision. The move was aimed at allowing waterfront restaurants more table space to offset a severe and continuing threat to the survival of the businesses as a result of provincial health orders banning inside dining.

Vancouver police say they handed out multiple tickets for violations of COVID-19 restrictions after getting complaints about a loud party on the weekend. Police say they went to a residence in downtown Vancouver at about 1:00 a-m on Sunday. They say residents refused to open the door so police got a search warrant to enter the suite where they found a party that violated the ban on social gatherings. The host was handed a two-thousand-300-dollar ticket while 16 others were each given 575-dollar tickets.