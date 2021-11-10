Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, November 10th

A baby is safe after they were abducted yesterday morning when someone stole a car in Cloverdale. The one-year-old was found within an hour. Police said at 8:35 a.m. they received a report of a vehicle stolen in the Cloverdale area while a child was still in their car seat in the back. Police say the vehicle was parked and left running in the driveway of a home. Surrey RCMP immediately deployed multiple resources including all available frontline officers, plain-clothes units and the Police Dog Service. About an hour later, a bystander spotted the vehicle abandoned with the baby still inside. The baby was not physically harmed. Police are still searching for suspects.

B-C has reported 500 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths pushing the province’s death toll to two-thousand, 223. Just over 43-hundred infections are active across the province, with 426 people in hospital, including 124 in intensive care. A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops — there are now 33 ongoing outbreaks in health-care facilities. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says unvaccinated health-care workers will get the first chance to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it arrives in B-C next week.

Christmas is just around the corner and people beginning to plan their holidays, Dr. Bonnie Henry shared some advice at the press conference yesterday afternoon. Her message is clear: “Keep your indoor groups small.” So If you were planning on Christmas 2021 being the big family reunion, Dr. Henry advises against it and suggests inviting over just one or two additional people from your extended circle. She is also urges you to make sure anyone being invited to a gathering is fully vaccinated and suggested having an outdoor gathering if you are planning to have a bigger event.

B.C. is finally getting doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, with limited supply expected early next week. Dr. Bonnie Henry says the supply will be first prioritized to health-care workers affected by the Public Health Order, which calls for all staff who work in acute and community care to be vaccinated. Apparently thousands of people have reached out to her in hopes of receiving a dose of Johnson & Johnson. Mainly because its one shot and a viral vector vaccine. For those that would like the J&J dose, a central call number will be set up and Henry says details will be provided next week.

Surrey RCMP are reporting a “surge” in residential break-and-enters where the culprit used a garage door fob to gain access to a home. During one week, in October police investigated five break-ins where the suspect accessed the home through the garage. In each case, the suspect gained access to the garage via a fob found in an insecure vehicle parked on the street. Police say the best preventative steps homeowners can take is to lock doors, windows, and to not leave a garage door opener, or fob, inside their vehicle.

The story of Trevor Greene, who survived being struck in the head with an axe during a Taliban ambush in Afghanistan in 2006, inspired the 312-million-dollar Legion Veterans Village in Surrey, B-C that will open late next year. Greene says his experience will help provide the framework for veterans to receive the care and support they need to recover. He is taking on an advisory role at the centre, which will host clinical research studies in rehabilitation and brain health, including P-T-S-D.