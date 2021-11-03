Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, November 3rd

Fraser Health continues to see the most COVID-19 infections in B.C., recording 133 new cases in the past day. Our region also has nearly half of all of B.C.’s active cases with 2,157 . The remaining active cases are scattered fairly evenly across the other four health authorities. However, there were no deaths in Fraser Health reported yesterday. Four of the five people who died were in Northern Health, while another person in Interior Health also passed away.

Many parents in Surrey, which is home to B.C.’s largest school district, say they’re surprised and disappointed with the school board’s decision not to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff. Some are angry and disappointed, saying younger children still can’t be vaccinated and this decision means their kids will remain vulnerable and at risk. Surrey Schools says it weighed the pros and cons of a vaccine mandate and paid particular attention to guidance from public health, which has not recommended a mandate at this point.

UBC is taking a large leap into North Surrey with an aim to better serve post-secondary education needs south of the Fraser River. The university is expanding its presence south of the river purchasing a 135,000-square foot property in Whalley for $70 million, at the southeast corner of King George and Fraser Highway. The focus on what selection of courses will be available at the Surrey site will be part of a public consultation which will happen next year.

Workers in Metro Vancouver need to be paid $20.52 per hour in order to meet all of their basic needs, according to the latest calculation from Living Wage for Families BC. The figure factors in the cost of things like rent, transportation, childcare, food, clothing, and telecommunications. This has risen 5.2 per cent from 2019, when it was last calculated. It’s also five dollars more per hour than the province-wide minimum wage.

Transport Canada says three B-C airports are among eight across the country that can accept international arrivals _ starting November 30th. A statement from the federal government says travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic are being eased on international flight arrivals at airports serving Abbotsford. Victoria and Kelowna. Right now, only 10 Canadian airports _ including Vancouver _accept international arrivals.

Premier John Horgan is working virtually _ attending meetings and briefings _ as he recovers from a biopsy last week on a growth in his throat. A statement from the premier’s office says Horgan is making good progress, although it doesn’t say when he might return to the office. Horgan is expected to provide further details in the coming days about the outcome of the biopsy and the need for any potential treatment.

It was easily the most fun night of hockey at Rogers Arena in at least 602 days. That’s the last time the Vancouver Canucks won a game that mattered in front of their fans, which they did last night 3-2 in OT against the New York Rangers.