Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Oct. 28th

Doctor Bonnie Henry: “Today, we are reporting 287 new cases, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 13,875 cases in British Columbia. “Currently, 87 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation. “There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 261 deaths in British Columbia. “The new order is about ensuring what happens in our homes is in step with what we are doing elsewhere. Just as we need to keep our groups to no more than six when we go to restaurants, we must also keep our groups small at home. “And unlike our schools and workplaces, most homes do not have space for everyone to keep a safe distance from others, nor do our homes have the layers of protection – the physical barriers, one-way pathways and the use of masks – that are part of school and work COVID-19 safety plans. “Now is the time for us to take a step back from our in-person social events and gatherings, and connect virtually instead. This will help to protect our loved ones, our seniors, Elders and our communities as we move forward.”

The province reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as outbreaks at two more healthcare facilities while extending B.C.’s state of emergency further. It’s the seventh straight day of more than 200 new cases in B.C. The record, 317, was set on Saturday. Dr. Bonnie Henry again encouraged people to wear masks in public indoor spaces. The state of emergency is extended through the end of the day on Nov. 10.

There are a lot of frustrated people after they have been told they’ll have to wait a little longer for their flu shot because of surging COVID-19 cases in the Fraser Health Authority. The problem is not enough staff as lots of them are being pulled away to support the COVID case and contact management response. There is no shortage of vaccine, but you may have to wait a couple more weeks for for immunization.

The chief medical health officer for Fraser Valley region says there are no plans to cancel Halloween, but is urging people to stay away from other groups and practice good hygiene and physical distancing while collecting candy. Doctor Elizabeth Brodkin says it’s fine to take children trick-or-treating in a safe way or get together in a restaurant with a safety plan in place, but people should refrain from gathering in homes. She says many of the latest COVID-19 infections can be linked to clusters in households or at social gatherings, such as weddings — which can in turn fuel the spread of the illness in workplaces, schools and health-care facilities.

Aiming to avoid “another economic shutdown,” two Surrey business groups have launched a “Get Serious” social media campaign to remind workplaces and residents to strictly adhere to health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Different social media messages will be sent out daily with significant messaging that underscores the consequences if Fraser Health-area virus cases do not decrease,” says a joint email from Surrey Board of Trade and South Asian Business Association. They continue to say

“Please follow our social media channels and share the message to your teams, to your families and to your neighbors. We are all in this together – to make sacrifices today, so that we can ensure we do not have another economic shutdown.”

Today Delta Police received another report of suspicious behaviour, associated to the driver of a burgundy vehicle. A teenage girl reported that at approximately 9:15 am an older man in driving a burgundy car stopped his vehicle near 11 A Avenue and 52A Street in Tsawwassen. The driver stepped out of his vehicle and asked the girl what she was doing and where she was going. The girl reported that she ignored the man, and continued on her way. The information was reported to police later that same day, Oct. 28. Delta Police had a similar incident reported on October 15, around 8 am, in the 1200 block of 52nd Street. A possible linked incident was reported on October 19, where a teenage girl stated a red or burgundy vehicle made a slow u-turn nearby her. In that instance nothing was said to the girl. “The reported behaviour of the driver is concerning. Police are actively investigating these incidents, and are stepping up patrols in the area,” says Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police. She notes the Investigations Bureau has assumed oversight. She says while police are canvassing homes in the area, anyone with dash cam who was in the area at that time, or who may have further information, is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 604-946-4411. “We’re also encouraging teens or youths in the area to walk in groups if possible, carry a cell phone and to call 9-1-1 if they see any suspicious behaviour.”

Roughly 133-million dollars will be spread among three B-C cities including Surrey as the federal government unveils its one-billion dollar Rapid Housing Initiative. The program includes 500-million dollars shared among 15 Canadian cities to help buy properties to build or renovate for low-income housing. Surrey is in line for 16-million, Vancouver receives 51.5-million, and Victoria gets 13-million.

Surrey residents with pets are once again bracing for Halloween to go off with a real bang, terrorizing their furry buddies. Halloween this coming Saturday night, and Diwali on Saturday, Nov. 14, give some people cause to light up the night’s sky with fireworks while neighbours grin and bear it, and some altogether hate the bombardment. Last year the Surrey RCMP received 147 fireworks complaints on Diwali and 121 on Halloween. According to a City of Surrey press release, fireworks are not allowed to be sold or discharged in Surrey without a valid permit issued by the Surrey fire department as well as a federal Fireworks Supervisor Certificate. Meantime, the Surrey RCMP is planning to have extra patrols on “in preparation for what is expected to be a busy Halloween weekend,”

Nearly 200 BC Ferries passengers who expected to dock at Tsawwassen yesterday afternoon were stranded on the water for hours. A “mechanical issue” with the Queen of Alberni meant passengers were stuck on board just outside of the Tsawwassen terminal from about 2:45 p.m. until about 7 p.m. BC Ferries said the issue was with the ship’s gear box. The arrival of the tug boat took so much time because it was busy with another job.