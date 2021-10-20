Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, October 20

B-C’s top doctor says capacity limits for indoor and outdoor organized events will be lifted on October 25th to allow residents who are fully vaccinated to attend. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says restaurants, weddings, funerals and other seated venues will open to all those who can prove they are double-vaccinated. Henry says it doesn’t reduce the risk to zero, but the possibility COVID-19 will spread among those who are double-vaccinated is much lower. She and Health Minister Adrian Dix also shared their frustration about venues refusing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

Senior members of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to commit to seven serious acts to back up his promises of reconciliation. The call comes in an open letter issued a day after Trudeau travelled to the First Nation for the first time since more than 200 unmarked graves were found at a former residential school in Kamloops. The seven actions in the letter published in the Globe and Mail include repatriating any remains of former students found on the grounds of the Kamloops school and creating a permanent memorial at the site. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Trudeau addressed many of those issues when he spoke during the event in Kamloops yesterday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix is urging all British Columbians to get a flu shot to help reduce the strain on a health-care system still under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. Flu shots have already been available for certain high-risk groups but are now becoming available more broadly to the public. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says getting vaccinated is more important than ever because last year’s low rate of cases means immunity against influenza is lower than usual. The province is allowing pharmacies to order vaccine directly from distributors this year to make flu immunization easier and more flexible across B-C.

B-C is reporting 560 new cases of COVID-19 and five more fatalities, putting the death toll at two thousand and 86. The vaccination rate has reached 89.2 per cent for those eligible for the first shot and 83.5 per cent have received a second dose. There are 382 people in hospital and 146 of them are in intensive care units around the province. There’s also been another health-care facility outbreak, bringing the total to 23 outbreaks in long-term care, assisted-living sites and hospitals.