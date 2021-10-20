Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, October 20

B-C’s top doctor says capacity limits for indoor and outdoor organized events will be lifted on October 25th to allow residents who are fully vaccinated to attend. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says restaurants, weddings, funerals and other seated venues will open to all those who can prove they are double-vaccinated. Henry says it doesn’t reduce the risk to zero, but the possibility COVID-19 will spread among those who are double-vaccinated is much lower. She and Health Minister Adrian Dix also shared their frustration about venues refusing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols
The clock is running out on federal programs that have acted as a lifeline for Canadian small businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many of them worried about how they’ll get through the coming months. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) and Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) are set to expire on Saturday, Oct. 23. With the deadline quickly approaching, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is out with some stark numbers, showing many continue to struggle, 19 months into the health crisis. According to the CFIB, only about 45 per cent of small business owners in B.C. say they are either back to normal or above normal revenues right now. Across Canada, 60 per cent of businesses report sales being “off or way off normal” as a result of pandemic restrictions and customers not returning to their old shopping habits. It’s been noted the consequences of not providing continued support to small businesses could be dire. They are “still optimistic” the federal government will extend the programs, calling them crucial, saying business owners need as much support as they can get to have more certainty in the months ahead.