Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Sep 22

The R-C-M-P in Surrey say they’re investigating after a member of the public found what appears to be partial human remains in a wooded area on Monday. They say they’re working with the B-C Coroners Service determine the origin of the remains found in the area northwest of the Fleetwood neighbourhood. The Mounties say they’re canvassing and searching the surrounding area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Some health care facilities are filling up with unvaccinated British Columbians, including several unimmunized, young, pregnant people now in ICU. B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says, “COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate,” as pregnant people make up part of the steady rise in ICU cases the province is seeing. Over the course of the pandemic, Henry says 40 people who’ve been pregnant have been in ICU, “and a good proportion of those have been in the last few months.” So, she’s begging people to get vaccinated against the virus, especially pregnant people, breastfeeding people, or those planning to get pregnant.

Those who have been pushing for a SkyTrain extension to Langley — including Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum — are frustrated after learning they will have to wait until 2028 for the project to be completed. The 16-kilometre expansion of the Expo Line will stretch from Surrey’s King George Station to 203 Street in Langley and costs about $3.95 billion. It was supposed to open in 2025. Daryl Dela Cruz, the founder of Skytrain for Surrey, says the population is already growing, and municipalities have factored a completed project into their community plans. Jonathan Cote, chair of TransLink’s Mayors’ Council, said the delay is partly due to COVID-19. Dela Cruz says he understands this, but hopes something can be done to speed things up.

Eighty per cent of B-C residents age 12 and up should soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccination rate inches up from 79.5 per cent on Tuesday. The Health Ministry says 87 per cent of eligible residents have had their first shot. The province has reported one more death linked to COVID-19 and 525 new cases for a total of five-thousand-282 active infections across the province. There were 332 people in hospital, including 155 in intensive care, and the province says people who aren’t vaccinated are about 33 times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people after factoring for age

After an outcry from several B.C. parents, the province is re-implementing notifications when a child tests positive for COVID-19. When students and staff returned to school earlier this month, the province took a different approach to contact tracing, saying it would no longer issue school-wide letters. Instead, for the first two weeks of school, clusters and outbreaks would be reported. However, after hearing from concerned parents and educators, Dr. Bonnie Henry says they’ve recognized “parents do need an authoritative source to have an understanding of what’s happening in their children’s schools.” Henry has long said schools were not significant sources of COVID-19 transmission. Studies from Vancouver Coastal Health found fewer than eight per cent of COVID-19 cases were acquired inside the school environment last year. In Fraser Health, which includes the Surrey School District, 87 per cent of school-associated cases happened in community or household transmission, and not from a school setting. Currently, children in B.C. 12 and older are encouraged to get their shots.

All trails at Vancouver’s Stanley Park have been re-opened for use, and the park is once again open 24-hours a day. The green space had been closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. since Aug. 31, following a spike in the number of aggressive coyote attacks on people, including children. Most of the attacks happened during evening hours. Crews have been culling the animals, with a total of four captured and killed. Seven others had been euthanized before the formal cull began. The BC Conservation Officer Service has repeatedly said the coyotes had become habituated, with people at the park feeding the animals. The Vancouver Park Board says a “small number” of coyotes are believed to still be in Stanley Park, but says wildlife experts believe “the immediate threat to humans has been addressed.” If you are at the park and see a coyote, you are asked to be careful, especially at dawn or dusk. You should face the animal, make yourself big, stand tall with your arms stretched, and do not run. You should speak loudly and make noises, but don’t scream.