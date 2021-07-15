Pulse FM News Update July 15 2021

Hundreds of people in parts of BC are being told to pack a to-go bag and their most precious belongings in case they must leave due to wildfires. Residents in about one thousand properties south of 100 Mile House have and The entire community of Cache Creek have been put on notice that residents may have to leave as dangerous fires continue to burn in nearby areas. More than 300 wildfires are burning in the province and over two dozen of those are considered a threat to public safety.

Surrey RCMP are investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault from the past week. The first was on July 9 around 9:50 p.m. when a woman was walking in the 14200-block of 104th Avenue and she “met an unknown male.” who followed her into Hawthorne park before attacking her. She was able to fight him off and he fled, and is described as Black, about six-foot-two, 180 lbs., with a “muscular build, and short messy dreadlocks.” The release adds he was wearing black pants and a black T-shirt. The second incident happened on July 12 at 12:34 a.m. when a girl was walking in Tynehead Park and was “pushed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male,” The second suspect is described as a Black male, about six-foot-one, with a “muscular build, and stubble on his face.” The release adds he was wearing a bright red hoodie, black pants and red shoes. RCMP say the two attacks don’t appear related, and are asking anyone who might have more information about either incident to please get in touch with them.

Johnson & Johnson is recalling several sunscreen products over concern of benzene, which can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The recall affects aerosol sunscreens — the Aveeno Protect Plus Refresh and Neutrogena Beach Defense, CoolDry Sport, Invisible Daily Defense, and UltraSheer sunscreens.

Customers should stop using the products immediately. J-and-J says the benzene was found after testing by the company and an independent lab, and that it is investigating how the chemical got into the products.

One person who was badly burned in a trailer fire at Cultus Lake has been listed in critical condition and the campsite has been evacuated. Witness say the fire broke out just before midnight at Sunnyside Campground and the trailer was engulfed within seconds and someone who was badly burned crawled out. Camper Bryan Miller says his trailer was about 30 metres away and he could see fire coming out of the trailer windows before he and others ran over with their extinguishers to try and put out the flames but the roof was coming off. Emergency Health Services says two ground ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem expects the higher prices we’re experiencing are temporary. He believes the inflation rate will run above three per cent this year before falling back to the central bank’s two per cent target as the economy opens further. But he says the bank will use the tools available to it, including its key interest rate, to rein in inflation if necessary.