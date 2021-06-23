Pulse FM News Update June 23

BC is reporting just 56 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the seven-day dailynew case average to its lowest level since August 31st.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says BC is progressing well through its second stage of re-opening with more than one million people fully immunized and a sustained dropped in hospitalizations. However, she also notes that the COVID-19 virus is still a threat and she’s urging people to get fully vaccinated as the best way to ensure they’ll have a good summer.

A statement from the Provincial Government says the State of Emergency here in BC could be cancelled before July 6th! In order for this to happen, we’ll need to see continued progress on case numbers, hospitalizations and vaccination rates.

Premier John Horgan says better days are within reach, but we still need to guard against COVID-19

The first declaration of the state of emergency was made on March 18th 2020, the day after the provincial health officer declared a public health emergency.

While the State of Emergency may not mean much to most people, It means police and enforcement officials can use measures under the Emergency Program Act to enforce safety measures and issue tickets to limit the spread of COVID-19.

WorkSafeBC is reminding employers of their responsibility to keep workers safe in extreme heat this week and next.

Currently there’s no defined rule in BC about when it’s too hot to work outside, but Barry Nakahara, senior manager of prevention field services, says employers must have a heat stress plan, which typically includes rest and cool-down periods. Much of southern B-C is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures in the Interior set to peak in the 40s over the weekend.

As Canadians slowly start to return to office buildings and job sites across the country, rapid COVID-19 testing could soon be available to some workers. The workplace testing program is being led by the Creative Destruction Lab’s rapid screening consortium, and could help limit outbreaks and possibly prevent future lockdowns. Rapid testing for COVID-19 can show results as quickly as 15 minutes.

Going unclaimed for weeks, the massive 70-million-dollar Lotto Max jackpot is set to be split between two winning tickets.

Officials say one ticket was sold in BC and the other in Ontario, with each taking 35-million in Tuesday night’s draw. The BC ticket was purchased somewhere in Kamloops.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in BC, 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.