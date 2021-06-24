Pulse FM News Update June 24, 2021

The Chief of Saskatchewan’s Cowesses First Nation says the community has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former Indian residential school. Chief Cadmus Delorme says there may have been markers on some at one point. It’s not clear that they are all childrens’ graves. The unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School are the most substantial to date found in Canada. Authorities say they are treating this as a criminal case, and that there could potentially be more remains found.

Nearly a quarter of all adults in BC are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say in a statement that 24% of all adults and 22% of those 12 and older have received their second dose. They also say more than 77% have had their first. British Columbia recorded 87 new cases yesterday and one new death from the virus.

With searing temperatures on the way for much of British Columbia, the SPCA is reminding people to keep their pets at home, and never leave them in hot vehicles. While this may seem like common knowledge, the SPCA responded to more than 800 calls last year about distressed animals in hot cars but the organization hopes this year will be different. Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk says she can’t stress enough how dangerous it is to leave your pet in a hot car.

BC Ferries says its newest hybrid electric ship has entered the final leg of its journey to British Columbia and is expected to arrive late next month. It says in a statement that Island 3, as the ship has been temporarily named, passed through the Panama Canal yesterday after departing Romania on May 19th under its own power. The Island Class ferries are battery-equipped ships designed for full electric operation. BC Ferries says they are fitted with hybrid technology to bridge the gap until shore charging infrastructure becomes available.

Relaxed travel rules for fully vaccinated Canadians may make visiting the US easier for some, but travel experts say uncertainly around travelling with unvaccinated children is already causing frustration for others. As of now travelers with partial protection or none at all still must quarantine when they return to Canada. Sandra Pappas, a Toronto-based travel agent who specializes in booking family vacations in Florida says parents may have to rethink booking a trip if it means they’ll have to take extra time off work to watch their quarantining children after their vacations.