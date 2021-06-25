Pulse FM News Update June 25

The long duration heat wave, as it’s being called, is here and medical officials are warning everyone to prepare for temperatures to soar across much of the province starting today, with highs reaching up to 40 degrees or more in parts of the Lower Mainland. Doctor Emily Newhouse says everyone can get heat-related illnesses but some people are extra vulnerable, such as seniors, young children and anyone with a chronic illness. Newhouse says watch out for signs like dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and extreme thirst. She says it’s best to plan outings for areas that are cool or shaded, reschedule strenuous outdoor activity and drink plenty of water before even feeling thirsty.

Leaders of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation say they mourn the confirmation 751 unmarked graves of the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. A statement from the chief and council says they regret knowing what that nation is going through, given the preliminary findings of 215 remains on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The chief and council say they stand with the Cowessess First Nation in mourning and having deep gratitude for the survivors who held fast to the truth of the unmarked graves.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line at 1-800-721-0066.

Travelling by ferry has just gotten easier for walk-on passengers! BC Ferries will now take reservations for walk-on passengers for trips from Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Duke Point, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay. People can book online and then redeem their ticket at a self-serve kiosk or ticket agent. For now, B-C Ferries is limiting the number of reservations, so it doesn’t mean the trip is sold out if there’s no walk-on tickets available.

The Montreal Canadiens are heading to the Stanley Cup Final! This is the first time that a Canadian team will compete for the cup since the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Boston Bruins in 2011, and the first time that Canadiens have been in the final since 1993, when they were the last Canadian team to win the cup. They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in 6 games, thanks to outstanding goaltending from Carey Price. They’ll play either the New York Islanders, or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final series. Go Habs!