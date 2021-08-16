Pulse FM News Update, Monday August 16th, 2021

Justin Trudeau has put an end to months of speculation about a pandemic election, asking the governor general to dissolve Parliament and send Canadians to the polls next month. Trudeau said yesterday that Canadians deserve a say on how to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back the shattered economy. But opposition leaders accuse him of putting his desire for a majority government ahead of the health and safety of Canadians. Federal opposition leaders have come out swinging, accusing Justin Trudeau of calling an unnecessary and reckless election that puts his desire to form a majority government ahead of the health and safety of Canadians. Yesterday, Governor General Mary Simon agreed to Trudeau’s request to dissolve Parliament for a 36-day campaign, the shortest allowed by law, that will culminate in a September 20th vote. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accuses Trudeau of risking the progress Canada has made on COVID-19 as a fourth wave of the illness strikes parts of the country. N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says the“selfish summer election” was triggered because Trudeau is fed up with New Democrats forcing his government to do more to financially support people hurt by the pandemic.

Gusty winds in several parts of B-C are fuelling wildfires, prompting evacuation orders and alerts for residents near several of the larger blazes. The B-C Wildfire Service says there are approximately 270 active wildfires burning in the province, scorching nearly seven-thousand square kilometres. That’s about seven times more than the 10-year average. Hundreds of properties in BC have been ordered evacuated as multiple wildfires spread across the province, driven by high winds. An evacuation order has been issued in Kamloops for 734 properties due to the sudden growth of the Treemont Creek wildfire, while officials with the Thompson-Nicola regional district issued an order of their own for at least 166 properties near Cherry Creek. The Okanagan Indian Band near Vernon has ordered residents of about 80 properties to leave immediately. Other Evacuation alerts are in place for Merritt, Logan Lake, and West Kelowna and the Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Merritt and Hope.

Hundeds of people rushed the Tarmac at Kabul’s international airport in Afghanistan as the Taliban seized power in the country’s capital. People were seen struggling to get aboard airplanes leaving the country in an attempt to flee the now Taliban controlled state. This marks the end of over 20 years of occupation from Western countries. Women across the country are worried about their future under the insurgent’s rule. When the militants governed more than 20 years ago, women’s rights were all but eliminated. One Afghan university student described feeling betrayed as she watched the evacuation of the U-S Embassy, saying she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to graduate in two months. Canadian embassy staff are safely out of Afghanistan, but Afghans

who helped Canada during the war are still in the country and fear for their lives as the Taliban seizes control. Ottawa says it is working with the US and other allies to keep

an immigration program for interpreters going, as well as making allowances for up to 20,000 refugees.

The Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales continued to cool in July, with sales falling 3.5 per cent from June. mIt’s the fourth month in a row that sales declined after hitting

a peak in March. July sales are down 28 per cent from that peak but CREA says last month still marked the second-best July on record.