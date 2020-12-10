Pulse FM News Update Thursday, Dec. 10th

British Columbians are about to start getting a COVID-19 vaccine, with the first doses making their way to health-care workers in the Lower Mainland by next week. The process to develop a vaccine can take anywhere from 10 to 20 years, but nearly 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be in the province in a matter of days. One location in both the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal regions will be the first to receive the vaccine.

The province is expecting to immunize close to 400,000 British Columbians by March, but says it must focus on getting the first round of doses to those needing protection the most. This includes frontline workers in long-term care centres and COVID-19 units in hospitals, as well as those living in long-term care. Next in line will be seniors in the community over the age of 80 and vulnerable populations — for instance, elderly people living on the Downtown Eastside and First Nations communities. After that and as more vaccines become available, wider distribution will take place and more people will start getting immunized. Health Canada approved Pfizer earlier in the day, and Henry expects Moderna is close behind, which is easier to transport.

The vaccine announcement comes as Henry reported that another 16 people have died from the virus, bringing the province’s total to 559. Now that we know vaccines are on their way, many are wondering how long it will take before we see an end to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and practices. Dr. Bonnie Henry said the pandemic should be on its last legs in the fall, if everything goes according to plan.

The City of Surrey has been left with a $7,000 bill after Mayor Doug McCallum was involved in another crash in the car the city bought for him to drive. And, even though the mayor promised to pay the costs of the car out of his annual car allowance, the city plans to forgive the debt and pay him just under 18-hundred in car-related costs this year instead. The costs come at a time when the city has just raised taxes by 2.9 per cent, while raising the parcel tax by $200.

A Burnaby man is sharing his heartbreak after losing both his mother and father to COVID-19 just hours apart on Sunday. The couple who were both 90… were in separate hospitals when they passed away. The couple, who had emigrated to Canada 20 years ago from Tanzania, had been married for 68 years.

Double deckers will not be used in White Rock South anytime soon, after White Rock City Council doubled down on its Summer 2020 decision against taking the necessary steps to accommodate the high clearance vehicles on its roads. City council rejected the motion calling for a reconsideration of city council’s previous decision, which would have directed city staff to prune trees along the bus route.