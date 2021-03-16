Pulse FM News Update Tuesday, March 16

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on March 15, 2021, Surrey RCMP Front line responded to multiple calls reporting two men fighting and shots fired in the 13500-block of Highway 99. Officers arrived and located two men; one was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The second man was arrested and taken into police custody. Both men are associated to a single vehicle that has been seized by police. A firearm was also recovered from the scene by police. The initial indications are that this shooting is related to a dispute between parties known to one another. Both men involved in this incident are known to police. There is not indication at this time that is shooting is related to the Lower Mainland Gang conflict, however police are investigating possible links to the drug trade. There is no indication of any on-going risk to the public related to this incident. Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is ask to contact the Surrey RCMP

B.C. school principals choosing to make masks mandatory above and beyond what’s recommended by the provincial health officer are not being ordered to stop. Dr. Bonnie Henry suggests protocols may differ based on where you live Currently, middle and secondary students, as well as all staff and teachers from K-12 are required to wear masks while in all indoor spaces at schools, including within learning groups. The mask mandate does not apply to elementary students, for whom mask wearing remains a personal choice. Ministry of Education staff have confirmed a rapid response team is dedicated to making sure safety orders are followed, but there’s no evidence of any crackdown on schools implementing stronger mask policies. “So there is mask mandates in the public health guidance and then each school district, each school, puts the operational pieces in place using those guidelines,” Henry said.

B-C is reporting one-thousand-506 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days. And provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 10 more people have died, bringing the death toll in B-C to

one-thousand-407. Henry used her COVID update today to urge people to get vaccinated as soon as possible with whatever vaccine they are offered.

B-C’s initial shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine will go to workers in food processing plants, agricultural operations and large industrial camps. Health officials say in a statement the vaccine will be use in industries where outbreaks are ongoing or have occurred, where use of P-P-E is challenging and where workers must live or work in congregate settings. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say public health and WorkSafeBC identified the highest risk categories of work sites. The statement says immunizing workers at those sites will help stop the spread of COVID-19 in neighboring areas, including rural, remote and Indigenous communities

B-C’s top doctor says she’s working with faith leaders on plans to resume in-person religious services that have mostly been prohibited since November. Dr. Bonnie Henry says information will soon be provided on outdoor gatherings in small numbers allowed for Easter and Passover. She adds that more details are on the way next week about the gradual resumption of indoor services for all faith groups. B-C recorded one-thousand-506 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths between Friday and yesterday.

B-C’s first 60-thousand doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine will go to workers in sectors where outbreaks have occurred, where use of P-P-E is challenging, and where people live or work in congregate settings. Health officials say that includes workers in food processing plants, agricultural operations and large industrial camps. Concerns about blood clots have led some countries to suspend the use of certain lots of the vaccine, while B-C’s provincial health officer says the condition can sometimes be associated with COVID-19 itself. Dr. Bonnie Henry adds that blood clots have been detected in 37 cases out of 17 million doses administered.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is set to change its guidelines for the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and will recommend it be given to those 65 years and older, a source confirmed. Earlier this month, NACI stopped short of recommending the adenoviral vector vaccine for those 65 and over “due to limited information on the efficacy of this vaccine in this age group at this time.” NACI reportedly plans to update its guidelines today. Meanwhile, some provinces have begun immunizing those between the 60 and 64 with the vaccine, or like here in BC have announced it will go to frontline workers.