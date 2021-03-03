Pulse FM News Update Wednesday, February 3

Fraser Health says it is working with the Surrey school district to manage COVID-19 variant exposures at six schools. The latest exposures are at North Surrey Secondary, Frost Road Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary, A.J. McLellan Elementary, Woodward Hill Elementary and Sullivan Heights Secondary, according to an information bulletin from the health authority Tuesday (March 2). Six classes at four of those schools are already isolating Fraser Health adds mass testing for affected classes at North Surrey, Frost Road, Woodward Hill and Princess Margaret is underway. Fraser Health says only staff and students identified as close contacts for the exposures at A.J. McLellan and Sullivan Heights need to be tested. There have been more than a dozen possible variant exposures at Surrey schools since the end of February.

Another school “walk-in” is happening in Surrey because of the province’s refusal to bring stronger health protocols into the classroom. Surrey Teachers Association President Matt Westphal says the walk-ins are happening at A.H.P Matthew Elementary and Maple Green Elementary schools Wednesday, where recent COVID-exposures have been recorded, including a variant of concern at A.H.P Matthew Elementary. Westphal says staff are on high alert, especially with the emergence of COVID-variants. On Tuesday, the provincial government announced it was funding six rapid response teams around BC, but some advocates think that money would be better spent on adding more safety measures in schools. like, bringing in a mandatory mask mandate for all students.

The first 500-thousand doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country today. Federal officials are insisting they are not offering conflicting advice on who should get the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. While Health Canada has authorized it for all adults — the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends it not be given to people 65 or older. Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says while it’s preferable to give seniors the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, seniors shouldn’t wait if they can get an AstraZeneca jab sooner. Justin Trudeau will speak this morning on candas covid 19 vaccination plan. Dr Bonnie henry is saying here in BC all adults who want the vaccine could have their first shot by July

Dr Bonnie Henry says visiting a loved one in long-term care more often will soon be possible, but don’t expect general public safety orders to ease up before the summer. As COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the province ramp up, Dr. Bonnie Henry says evidence shows us there is a high level of protection “at least in the short term after one dose.” Meaning, the timeline to be able to increase visits to long-term care moves up. B.C. reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths yesterday, B.C. also extended its state of emergency for the COVID pandemic to March 16, marking nearly one full year.