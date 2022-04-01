Pulse FM News Update for Friday, April 1st

This has been an emotional day for Indigenous Canadians, who have finally received an apology from the Roman Catholic Church for its role in the residential school system. Pope Francis made the historic apology at the Vatican, begging forgiveness and telling about 190 Indigenous delegates that he hopes to visit Canada around the Feast of St. Anna, which falls on July 26th. Francis recognized the cultural genocide that was inflicted on Indigenous children, calling today a first step on the path of reconciliation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says today wouldn’t have happened without the bravery and determination of residential school survivors who journeyed to the Vatican to tell their truths and painful memories.

Starting today, it’s a little easier for Canadians to travel, as vaccinated travellers can now enter the country without first getting a COVID-19 test. The Tourism Industry Association of Canada says while it will take some time to return to pre-pandemic levels, the easing of restrictions will spark a surge in travel bookings. People could still be randomly tested when they arrive and Health Canada requires anyone coming from outside the country to wear a mask in public for 14 days.

B-C’s health minister says the province will give an update next Tuesday on potentially making a fourth COVID-19 dose available to vulnerable people. Adrian Dix says discussions are underway about providing a second booster shot to clinically vulnerable people such as those in long-term care. B-C reported two more COVID-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the toll to two-thousand-998 people. It also reported 281 people in hospital, with 42 in intensive care.

The R-C-M-P say they’re investigating a suspicious death in Port Coquitlam. They say officers were called to a home on Wednesday afternoon where they found a 41-year-old man dead. Police say e the “parties involved are believed to be known to each other,” but didn’t elaborate, or release the identity of the deceased. The release says the case is now in the hands of homicide detectives and that investigators don’t believe the incident is connected to local gang activity.

A security alert that Surrey RCMP are calling “unfounded” cancelled some classes at Kwantlen University’s Surrey campus yesterday. Surrey RCMP say there was an “unspecified threat received” and “out of an abundance of caution” the university went into lockdown just after noon. Everything was resolved shortly after however classes were cancelled until 4 p.m.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says COVID-19 is still circulating widely and there is a risk Canada will see another surge in cases this spring, fall and winter. But she says we are in a stronger position to get back to the things we love, thanks to vaccines and personal protective measures like masking. Tam says those tools can help reduce the impact and severity of COVID-19.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D-C diverted to Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered while the plane was flying above 30-thousand feet. A photo of the windshield taken by a passenger shows the glass was lined with cracks but didn’t fall from its frame. No one was injured and Delta is describing the incident as a mid-flight maintenance issue.