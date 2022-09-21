Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, September 21st

A woman who was rescued from the Capilano River canyon after the deadly Cleveland Dam accident in 2020 says she suffered physical injuries as well as post-traumatic stress disorder. Chihiro Nakamura (chu-HERO nah-KAH-mura) is suing Metro Vancouver’s regional district for negligence. Her statement of claim alleges there was no warning on October 1st, 2020, when water from the dam came pouring down the canyon, rising by nearly 3.6 metres and killing two fishermen downstream. Nakamura is seeking damages for pain and suffering, loss of income and other alleged losses.

A former Vancouver chiropractor has been charged in Naples, Florida, with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse. Trevor Kilian is accused of trying to kill two children, aged five and seven years old, who suffered collapsed lungs but are expected to survive. The arrest document from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Kilian had moved to Naples a few months ago due to financial pressures in Canada. The College of Chiropractors of B-C says his licence expired in August.

Vancouver Coastal Health vaccine clinics are offering the new two-strain COVID-19 vaccine as part of the province’s fall booster program. The health authority says the new vaccine offers a strong immune response to Omicron variants — the most common circulating COVID-19 strains in B-C — and boosts protection to the original COVID-19 strain. It will be offered to adults and to youth aged 12 to 17 who are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

A B-C actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years. Ryan Grantham had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for pulling the trigger on March 31st, 2020, and Justice Kathleen Ker handed down the sentence in a Vancouver courtroom yesterday. The court heard that Grantham, who had a one-time role on the Netflix series “Riverdale,” was grappling with depression, isolation and excessive cannabis use at the time of the killing. It heard he was procrastinating in his studies at Simon Fraser University and had not been acting in a while, and rationalized his actions because he didn’t want his mother to see what he perceived as failings.

Less than two days after a scheduled concert ended in a riot, the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver is standing behind its security plan for the event. P-N-E spokesperson Laura Ballance says there was a full security contingent at the venue and the evening’s customized security plan was developed with Vancouver police, which also had several officers in attendance. The organization previously said Dominique Armani Jones, who performs under the name Lil Baby, left the P-N-E Amphitheatre after stating he was not well enough to perform — a decision that was made immediately before his scheduled appearance at BreakOut Festival. It said 42-hundred guests left after the announcement was made, but around one thousand people stayed — causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the amphitheatre.

Police in Abbotsford are asking for the public’s help after three armed men forcefully broke into a home and threatened the people inside. They say none of the family members were physically harmed. The armed men fled before police were called. The suspects are described as white men, ranging from five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 in height.