Queen Elizabeth, Canada’s Head of State, dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth has died at the age of 96.

Canada’s Head of State was pronounced dead on Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads the statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

According to reporters in the UK, members of the Royal Family were by her side, including her four children Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were also at her bedside.

Her reign over the UK and Commonwealth countries lasted for 70 years.