ROCK CLIMBING CLOSED AT STAWAMUS CHIEF

The Chief is a popular spot for rock climbing. BC Parks have closed the areas along the Grand Wall and Western Dihedrals until further notice.

This closure comes due to a serious rockfall on Tuesday morning, just after midnight. Luckily the rockfall’s timing was fortunate as there weren’t people on The Chief, therefore there were no injuries.

This is one of the biggest rockfalls on the Chief in the last 60 years, according to Paul Adam, the manager of SFU’s Centre for Natural Hazards Research. Adam explained that the rockfall is due to the very hot weather causing thermal expansion. (via CBC News)

The expanding and contracting of rocks due to heat causes cracks, which causes chunks of rock to break and subsequently fall. This type of rockfall is very common in places where hot weather is common, such as California’s Yosemite National Park.

Main hiking trails on The Chief have not been impacted and remain open to the general public.