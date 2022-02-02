“Shang-Chi” Star Simu Liu Will Host The 2022 JUNO Awards

Simu Liu is set to HOST the 2022 JUNO Awards.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC announced the big news today! Of course we know him as Shang Chi but you may also remember he also starred in Kim’s Convenience! And he will return to his hometown Toronto to host the awards show at Budweiser Stage.

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting the 51st Annual JUNO Awards. Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart and getting the chance to experience the festivities in my hometown make the experience even more special to me.” -Simu Liu

This year’s JUNO Awards will be the first in-person iteration of the show since 2019. The event will air live on Sunday, May 15 across Canada on CBC at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.