Smokey Air Quality is Expected in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley This Weekend

HEADS UP! An air quality advisory has been issued for eastern Metro Vancouver and parts of Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

Here’s what you need to know:

It is expected to persist for the next couple of days during the hot weather that coincides with an ongoing drought.

Metro Vancouver joins other organizations that suggest that wildfire smoke from fires may reach parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Metro Vancouver, ground-level ozone isn’t directly dispersed into the air; it’s formed when nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants that are emitted when fuels are burned, react to the presence of sunlight.

Officials are suggesting that people avoid strenuous activities during the mid-afternoon and early evening periods, when ozone levels are the highest.

PLEASE NOTE: People with underlying health conditions like lung or heart disease, asthma, and other respiratory ailments should be aware of potential signs of adverse health reactions. Pregnant women and children are also advised to be careful.

Metro Vancouver is also reminding people to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. A multi-layer mask can be beneficial to protect against particulate matter and ground-level ozone.

Concentrations of wildfire smoke will vary across the region as wind direction and temperatures change (DailyHive).

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at www.airmap.ca and www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/ bcairquality/readings/find- stations-map.html.

Stay safe and cool out there friends and have an amazing long weekend!

-Kate