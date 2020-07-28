So, What Really Are The COVID Symptoms To Watch For?

A new study looked at all the symptoms people with COVID-19 say they’ve had. And unless they were asymptomatic, there were six main groups they fell into . . .

1. It feels like the flu, but no fever. Other possible symptoms include headaches, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, and chest pain.

2. Like the flu WITH a fever. Plus a loss of appetite, hoarseness, headaches, loss of smell, cough, and a sore throat.