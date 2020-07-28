So, What Really Are The COVID Symptoms To Watch For?

It can be tough to know what to look for when it comes to COVID-19. I’m sure we’ve all heard about various techniques (like holding your breath) which turned out to be bogus. So what really are the symptoms that should have you thinking….hmmmm….maybe I should get checked.
A new study looked at all the symptoms people with COVID-19 say they’ve had. And unless they were asymptomatic, there were six main groups they fell into . . .
1. It feels like the flu, but no fever. Other possible symptoms include headaches, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, and chest pain.
2. Like the flu WITH a fever. Plus a loss of appetite, hoarseness, headaches, loss of smell, cough, and a sore throat.
3. Gastrointestinal issues. Plus headaches, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, sore throat, and chest pain. But no cough.
4. Severe Level One. Fatigue is one of the bigger symptoms. Plus headaches, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, and chest pain.
5. Severe Level Two. A feeling of confusion, plus headaches, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, and muscle pain.
6. Severe Level Three. Everything from Level Two, plus abdominal pain, breathing issues, and diarrhea.
The only two symptoms basically EVERYONE had in common were headaches and a loss of taste or smell. So in the words of Bonnie Henry: Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe