South Surrey Woman Creates Group to Deliver Goods, Counselling, to People Isolated by COVID-19

When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic last week, South Surrey resident Shelley Jankola’s giving spirit sprang into action.

“It was really a random thought. I was feeling really overwhelmed and went for a walk in the forest and thought ‘this is gonna be huge, there’s going to be a lot of needs that are going to happen.’

Her most concerning needs were people stuck at home needing supplies, or on the flipside, people wanting to help but not knowing how to go about it.

For her, there was no better medium to connect the two than Facebook.

Two days later she created the group ‘COVID Isolation Assistance-White Rock/South Surrey’ where people can sign up to help bring everyday items, or in some cases speciality items, to people stuck at home. Whatever the need, they’re there.

Shelley says she’s been overwhelmed by the amount of people who signed up in the first few days of the page being created.

“In the first 24 hours we had over 100 people that either offered help or requested help on the site, and most of that was people offering to help, so, it was really heartening,” said Jankola.