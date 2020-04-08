‘Store to Door’ Program Aims to Keep Surrey Businesses Afloat

Out of milk, need a refill on a medication, or just want a new t-shirt?

Lucky for you, the City of Surrey has created the ‘Surrey Store to Door’ online program featuring hundreds of local businesses willing to deliver right to your door.

It was created by the city’s marketing and communication channels and features everything including more than 400 restauraunts, clothing stores, florists and more.

Not only does it eliminate the risk of leaving your house, it allows residents to support businesses in their home city, many of whom are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses must offer online sales and delivery in order to register, with the site having 4,600 visits in its first week.

Other services being offered the City:

Expedited Food Delivery Registration Service

The City is offering an expedited registration process for businesses wanting to add Uber Eats and DoorDash onto its services, with the support of Surrey’s Business Support Office.

“We’re trying to get that process done quickly so we can keep people employed and keep restaurants flourishing,” said Surrey Councillor Linda Annis.

To register, click here.

Centralized COVID-19 Business Resource Centre

Organizations can find business continuity plans, procurement opportunities, employment resources and consolidated financial supports on the City’s new COVID-19 Business Resource Centre. With real-time updates, businesses can keep informed about support measures and opportunities as they arise.

For a full list of programs click here.