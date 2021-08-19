Stream or Skip: Scooter & Jac’s Movie and TV Recommendations

Scooter:

A bit of new and a bit of old this time around, but the good news is that both of my features are 100% STREAMERS!! Check them out!

While it’s a little old (2011) MONEYBALL was just added to Netflix last month. If you haven’t seen it, it’s one of Brad Pitt’s best!

And if you’re looking for something a little different, check out THE WHITE LOTUS on Crave TV. It’s new, it’s from HBO, and it’s WEIRD! It’s a dark comedy, and is super awkward at times, but that only adds to the fun.

Jaclyn:

No surprise that I chose two reality tv shows! I love reality TV, but only one of my picks is a recommended stream… First, take a pass and SKIP on LOVE IS BLIND: AFTER THE ALTER. It’s a follow up to Netlix’s hit dating reality show, but it ends up just being a hot mess that didnt’ need to happen. Trust me.

That said, definitely give some time to MY UNORTHODOX LIFE, about a former member of an ultra Orthodox Jewish community who became a World renown CEO. It’s great.