StreetFest on Central This Friday!

This Friday in Burnaby there’s going to be a free concert featuring performances by k-os, Bif Naked and Alex Cuba followed by some firworks!

There is fun for everyone including a family zone with kids’ entertainment and activities at Civic Square, activities for all ages along Central Boulevard, along with food, music, beer garden, dance, artists and free live performances in Central Park.

The event starts at 7 pm and runs until 10 pm. The event will finish at approximately 10:15 pm.

What better way to kick off the weekend than a free concert by some Canadian artists?

– Jeremy