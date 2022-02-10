Surrey Continues to Outpace Vancouver in Population Growth

Here’s proof Surrey really is on track to be the largest city in BC!

The latest census data from Statistics Canada shows the city’s population has gone up almost 10% between 2016 – 2021 to a population of now just over 568,000.

Vancouver meanwhile saw a less than 5% increase, their population just over 662,000.

Personally, I’m not that surprised.

As a born and bred Surrey gal, I can remember way back when when 64th avenue was single lane each way, now it’s four lanes and gridlock 24-7!

That, and now when you go to the Surrey Costco even on a Wednesday morning, the cars are backed all the way to King George….and that’s just for the $1.50 hotdogs! If that’s not a sign of population growth, I don’t know what is!

Check out how other cities did (Turns out Langley Township and Kelowna saw the largest population spike!)