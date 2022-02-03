Surrey Family Terrified After Shots Were Fired At Their Home In Apparent Case Of Mistaken Identity – Gunman Posted The Video To Tik Tok

A Surrey family is terrified after someone shot at their home in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity. Bullets tore into a home in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East in Newton just before 3 a.m. PT Wednesday.

RCMP said they believe people who live in the home were not the intended targets, and the shooters were going after someone connected to the home’s previous owner.

Sukhjit Garcha, who has lived at the residence with his wife, three young daughters and his parents for around five months, said he and his family were sleeping when they were woken up by a loud noise and then noticed bullet holes in the windows, cars, even a scooter in the garage.

He is grateful that no one was injured. His mother was sleeping on a couch near a window that was struck by gunfire, only missing her by a few feet. Garcha said police took surveillance video from the cameras in his home to try to find the shooters.

Police said the attack is believed to be targeted but not linked to gangs.

“Victim services has been offered to the impacted family and a safety plan has been discussed with the intended target,” Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a statement.

RCMP are investigating, and said they are aware of a video related to the incident that is circulating on Tik Tok.. So awful.