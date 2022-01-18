Surrey Mayor Slams Peace Arch Maternity Unit Closure

Statement from Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum:

“As the second largest city in BC and growing by more than 1000 residents each month, the demand for local and accessible healthcare is a top priority for the more than 600,000 people who reside in Surrey. The maternity unit at Peace Arch Hospital provides readily accessible and local healthcare that is essential for the young families in the growing communities of South Surrey and White Rock.

As Mayor of the fastest growing city in the province where more and more families are choosing to call Surrey home, the temporary closure of the Peace Arch Hospital maternity unit is a short-sighted move that will do little to solve the long-term health needs of the region,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “There is considerable concern among the residents of South Surrey and White Rock over the impending closure and there is also justifiable outrage that money raised by the hospital foundation specifically for the maternity unit has been all for naught. As a former Chair of Peace Arch Hospital, I would strongly urge Fraser Health and the Ministry of Health to rescind their decision. I want to assure them that they can count on the full weight of the City of Surrey to help solve this problem. The Peace Arch Hospital maternity unit is a critical component of health care for the community and it should stay that way for now and the future.”