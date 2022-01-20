Surrey-White Rock MLA Challenges Fraser Health to Explain Peace Arch Maternity Unit Closure

Surrey Liberal MLA Trevor Halford is challenging Fraser Health to explain what the ‘unexpected leave’ was that left it with no option but to close the Peace Arch Hospital maternity unit.

The hospital announced earlier this week that as of January 28th all patients will be diverted to Langley Memorial Hospital due to a lack of pediatricians resulting from an ‘unexpected leave.’

What exactly that means Halford is committed to finding out, saying he continues to receive ‘conflicting reports.’

The MLA was one of dozens of supporters who took part in a rally outside the hospital Thursday morning demanding the maternity ward be reopened.

“Right now this government is not hearing the people, it’s my job to make sure Health Minister Adrian Dix does, so I’ll be reaching out to him again today.’

Listen to his full interview with Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra below: