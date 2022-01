You’ve seen her on TV or heard her on the radio for the past four years.

Now come Monday Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Sgt. Elenore Sturko is stepping into a new role working in the Diversity and Indigenous Policing Unit.

Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra spoke to Sturko on what the new role is all about and what she will (and won’t!) miss about working with the media the last four years.