Surrey RCMP Response to Community Concerns in the Fraser Heights Area

(Press Release from Surrey RCMP)

Following two recent incidents in the Fraser Heights area, police will be conducting school and community outreach to provide parents, students and residents with information and support.

On February 8, a shooting killed one person and left one with serious injuries. A few days later, on February 10, a firearm was located on the school grounds at Bothwell Elementary.

Surrey RCMP Youth Unit along with Victim Services are engaged and offering support to students and staff at Bothwell Elementary.

In addition, the Community Response Unit is organizing a Neighborhood Incident Response Support Team (NIRST) event in Fraser Heights for early next week. More information will be sent to residents and parents in that community with a date/location.

“The purpose of the NIRST deployment is to engage with residents, answer questions and provide resources following a traumatic incident,” says Cpl Vanessa Munn, Media Relations Officer. “Our victim services staff will be on hand to help support the community.”

The Surrey RCMP continues to work closely with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team who are actively investigating the recent homicide in the area. IHIT Media Relations officer Sgt. David Lee, says:

“IHIT is in close contact with the Surrey RCMP in its investigation surrounding the discovery of the firearm. We remain engaged with them and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) as their investigation unfolds to determine any potential links to recent homicides. Homicide investigators will also be available to assist the Surrey RCMP in their Neighborhood Incident Response Support Team event.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.