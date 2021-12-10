Surrey RCMP warn us of attempted robberies happening through Facebook marketplace during the holiday season

Heads up Surrey friends! Surrey RCMP are warning people to be wary of purchasing items from online marketplace apps during the busy holiday season following two recent attempted robberies.

Police say that in both cases the victims had arranged a meeting to buy a PlayStation. But they say when the buyers showed up with the cash, they were assaulted by suspects who tried to steal the money. Luckily, they weren’t successful in stealing the money but they still hurt and frightened the victims.

Surrey RCMP say they investigated 15 reports of robberies last year related to online marketplace apps — leading to charges against five suspects.

It is recommended to always do marketplace or any online selling platform transactions in a public space that is well lit with many people nearby. If someone refuses to meet in public, take this a sign to cancel the meet up.

A great place to do this is at skytrain stations. It is easy for both parties to travel there, it is well lit, there are people around and often times security guards on site, and there are cameras.

Please be extra cautious this holiday season everyone! Share this blog post with anyone you think needs the reminder when selling things online!

-Kate