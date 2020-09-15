Surrey Residents Advised to Stay Indoors Amid Wide-Spread Smoke

(Release from Fraser Health)

Fraser Health and the City of New Westminster are advising residents of New Westminster and surrounding communities that fine particulate matter in the air is impacting air quality in the area. The presence of fine particulate matter in the air is due to wildfire smoke from outside the region, in addition to smoke resulting from a fire at Westminster Pier Park.

“At this time, we are advising people, particularly those who have chronic underlying health conditions or acute infections to refrain from participating in any outdoor physical activity, and to remain indoors as much as possible while still ensuring they maintain adequate physical distancing,” said Dr. Aamir Bharmal, Fraser Health medical health officer. “The best thing you can do at this time is to avoid the smoke. Minimize time outdoors and don’t spend time near the pier.”

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM 2.5 , refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less. PM 2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size. Exposure to fine particulate matter can be a health concern for people with underlying health conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and/or diabetes, individuals with respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women and infants, children, and older adults. Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at elevated risk.

In addition to particulate matter, the pier’s pilings are burning. The piling are covered by creosote. Creosote is a wood preservative made up of a mixture of chemicals. Short-term exposure to creosote may cause further respiratory irritation.

Given the current poor air quality, residents of New Westminster and surrounding areas should limit all strenuous activities outdoors and keep windows closed. Those who are at-risk, including children and the elderly should avoid outdoor physical exertion.

Workplaces, schools, and daycares do not need to close but should limit any associated outdoor activities.

Any person experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing should visit the emergency department. In an emergency, please call 9-1-1.