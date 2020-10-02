Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex Indoor Pool Opens October 13

Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex indoor pool will open to the public and aquatic sport teams on Tuesday, October 13 with strict health and safety protocols in place. Protocols include designated times for lane swimming and leisure swims with modified access to amenities, like diving boards and the hot tub. Swim lessons and aquafit classes will be introduced in the coming weeks.

“We know how important pools are to the community for those who rely on them for exercise, aquatic sport and therapeutic reasons, and we are thrilled to be in a position to safely open this pool again,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “It is our collective efforts in following the Public Health guidelines that have allowed us to safely open this facility, so it is important we stay the course as we continue to move forward and open all of our pools for the community to enjoy.”

“Barring any public health concerns, the remaining indoor pools are anticipated to reopen after the safe and successful launch of the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex pool,” said Councillor Laurie Guerra, Parks & Recreation Committee Chair. “We’re taking the same cautious approach to opening the indoor pools as with all our recreation facilities; open gradually and carefully.”

The Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex pool was selected to open first due to its central location and its capacity to handle the needs of both aquatic sport teams and the public.

All activities must be pre-registered for, either online at surrey.ca/register or by phone at 604.501.5100. In-person registrations are not available at this time. To see available programs online and to register, visit surrey.ca/register.