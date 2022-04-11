Surrey Spotlight: 5X Fest

5 X Festival is BACK and happening from June 11-17. It’s a multiday, multi venue festival covering music, visual art, fashion, culture and is also known as North Americas essential South Asian youth festival. This week I chatted with the general manager of the 5x Festival, Harpo who shared that this year. The festival is kicking off with The Block Party June 11th at Holland park with 8 hours of live music and so much fun! Get your tickets today at 5xfest.com and follow along with all the exciting announcements they have coming up on their Instagram @5XFest

Listen to my full interview with Harpo below!